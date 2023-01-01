Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 7 7840U AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9 Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 51 against 38 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 51 against 38 watt-hours Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Can run popular games at about 251-342% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 251-342% higher FPS Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness EliteBook 845 G9 +300% 1000 nits EliteBook 845 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 38 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 190 / 306 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon 780M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2900 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance EliteBook 845 G9 1.46 TFLOPS EliteBook 845 G10 +456% 8.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~78.9 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

