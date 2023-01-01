Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G9 or EliteBook 845 G10 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs 845 G10

55 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
VS
58 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G10
HP EliteBook 845 G9
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and 845 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 51 against 38 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Can run popular games at about 251-342% higher FPS
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G9
vs
EliteBook 845 G10

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +300%
1000 nits
EliteBook 845 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 190 / 306 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G9
1.46 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G10 +456%
8.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~78.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 440 G10 and HP EliteBook 845 G10
2. HP EliteBook 850 G8 and HP EliteBook 845 G10
3. HP EliteBook 840 G10 and HP EliteBook 845 G10
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and HP EliteBook 845 G10
5. LG Gram 14 (2023) and HP EliteBook 845 G10
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and HP EliteBook 845 G10
7. HP Elite x360 1040 G10 and HP EliteBook 845 G10
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and HP EliteBook 845 G10
9. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and HP EliteBook 845 G10
10. HP EliteBook 840 G9 and HP EliteBook 845 G9
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 845 G10 and 845 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский