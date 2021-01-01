Huawei MateBook 14s
- Launched: October 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
- Dimensions: 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm (12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches)
Review
Performance
70
Gaming
37
Display
65
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
91
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4499
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1378
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5334
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes