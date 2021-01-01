Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s: full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook 14s

Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Launched: October 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
  • Dimensions: 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm (12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook 14s.
Performance
70
Gaming
37
Display
65
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
91
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green
Transformer No
Opening angle 145°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 47 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4499
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1378
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5334

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84.1 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

