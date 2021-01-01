MateBook 16 (2021) or MateBook 14s – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 84 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (111.7 vs 138.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 189 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 448 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS MateBook 14s +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.