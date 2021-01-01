Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or MateBook 14s – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs MateBook 14s

61 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
64 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
From $1055
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and MateBook 14s important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 84 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (111.7 vs 138.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.3%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
MateBook 14s +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
MateBook 14s +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84.1 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

