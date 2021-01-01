Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs MateBook 14s
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
From $1055
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 84 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (111.7 vs 138.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1340
MateBook 14s +4%
1392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +33%
6083
4565
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
MateBook 14s +1%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +87%
9872
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
