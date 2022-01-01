You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 84 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (111.7 vs 138.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB 47 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 189 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1829:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 96.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 90 W Cable length - 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87.3 dB 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.