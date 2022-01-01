Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022: full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
  • Dimensions: 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm (14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook D 16 2022.
Performance
70
Gaming
19
Display
35
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
77
Case
83
NanoReview Score
50
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 39.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.4%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8153

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Loudness 76 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MateBook D 16 2022
2. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MateBook D 16 2022
3. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and MateBook D 16 2022
4. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and MateBook D 16 2022
5. MateBook D 15 2021 and MateBook D 16 2022
6. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and MateBook D 16 2022
7. MagicBook 16 (2022) and MateBook D 16 2022
8. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and MateBook D 16 2022
9. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and MateBook D 16 2022

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский