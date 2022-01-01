Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
- Dimensions: 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm (14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches)
Review
Performance
70
Gaming
19
Display
35
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
77
Case
83
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|39.8 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|96.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.2%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|181 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8153
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Loudness
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes