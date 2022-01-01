Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%

~83.7% Dimensions: 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm (14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook D 16 2022. Performance 70 Gaming 19 Display 35 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 77 Case 83 NanoReview Score 50

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 39.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 96.4% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1627 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8153

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 GPU performance 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Loudness 76 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No