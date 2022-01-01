Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.5 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +210%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 76 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

