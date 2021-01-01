Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
- Launched: December 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.7%
- Dimensions: 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm (12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.7%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|264 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4928
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5810
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes