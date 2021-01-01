Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022: full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

  • Launched: December 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.7%
  • Dimensions: 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm (12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook X Pro 2022.
Performance
76
Gaming
39
Display
78
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
98
Case
94
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7%
Side bezels 4.9 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.2 inches
Type LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4928
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5810

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

