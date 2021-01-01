You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

24% sharper screen – 264 versus 213 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~83.3% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 2520 x 1680 Size 14.2 inches 14.2 inches Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 264 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 +25% 500 nits MateBook 14s 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length - 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 768 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.1 dB Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.