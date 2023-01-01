Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 1195G7 Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1360P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.2 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 40.6 dB 43.2 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 3456 x 2234 Size 14.2 inches 16.2 inches Type LTPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 264 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1546:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.5% 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 94.6% 99% Response time 21 ms 63 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 / 90 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 240 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 76 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +302% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.5 dB 86.1 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

