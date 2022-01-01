Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%

~80.7% Dimensions: 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm (12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel). Performance 45 Gaming 26 Display 39 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 67 Case 84 NanoReview Score 47

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 42.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1100:1 sRGB color space 63.6% Adobe RGB profile 44.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1532 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4575 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5392

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 79.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes