Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
  • Launched: February 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
  • Dimensions: 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm (12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel).
Performance
45
Gaming
26
Display
39
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
84
NanoReview Score
47
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 42.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1100:1
sRGB color space 63.6%
Adobe RGB profile 44.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5392

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
2. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
3. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
4. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
5. Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
6. Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
7. ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский