You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.1 vs 131.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.1 vs 131.4 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1100:1 400:1 sRGB color space 63.6% - Adobe RGB profile 44.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +20% 300 nits IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 47 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +93% 1.43 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.9 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.