Lenovo ThinkPad E16

Lenovo ThinkPad E16
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.2%
  • Dimensions: 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm (14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad E16.
Performance
58
Gaming
45
Display
35
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches
Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6114
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1649
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6098
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Optional
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

