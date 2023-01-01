Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E16 or Inspiron 15 3530 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3530

Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E16 and Dell Inspiron 15 3530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E16
vs
Inspiron 15 3530

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Inspiron 15 3530
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 20 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E16 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad E16
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3530
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Optional No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

