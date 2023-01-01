Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or ThinkPad E16 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs ThinkPad E16

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
Lenovo ThinkPad E16
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and ThinkPad E16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
  • Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~91%) battery – 90 against 47 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
vs
ThinkPad E16

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~84.2%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 878 grams 297 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +222%
8.7 TFLOPS
ThinkPad E16
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5:
    - The RTX 3060/3070 Ti/3080 Ti models have a single M.2 SSD slot supporting up to 4TB, whereas the more budget-friendly RTX 3050 Ti model features two such slots.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

