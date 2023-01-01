Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1864 Battery - 47 Wh 57 Wh 66.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 66.5 against 47 watt-hours

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (125.4 vs 136.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm

14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1864 Size 16 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison ThinkPad E16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1326:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E16 300 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 57 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 186 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad E16 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.