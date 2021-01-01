Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs 12 mini

Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (81 vs 69 hours)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (786 against 619 nits)
  • Comes with 588 mAh larger battery capacity: 2815 vs 2227 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 54 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 12 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield -
Screen to body ratio 86% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 277 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
iPhone 12 Pro +27%
786 nits
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 12 Pro +1%
592964
iPhone 12 mini
588925

Software

Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2815 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 12 Pro +1%
12:15 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 12 Pro +16%
14:06 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 12 Pro +48%
18:03 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. It has a better battery life and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (23.3%)
66 (76.7%)
Total votes: 86

Related comparisons

1. iPhone XR vs iPhone 12 Pro
2. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro
3. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro
4. iPhone X vs iPhone 12 Pro
5. Pixel 5 vs iPhone 12 Pro
6. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 mini
7. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 mini
8. iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish