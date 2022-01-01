Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Shows 57% longer battery life (35:44 vs 22:46 hours)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 531K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (807 against 638 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
- Comes with 621 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 2658 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|145514
|-
|GPU
|197436
|-
|Memory
|73728
|-
|UX
|110833
|-
|Total score
|531956
|800504
|Stability
|63%
|82%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|5740
|9519
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
|OS size
|11.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2658 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|07:30 hr
|14:21 hr
|Watching video
|09:19 hr
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|06:04 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|103 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
