Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a

Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Comes with 745 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 268K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (787 against 686 nits)
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a 5G
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 95.3%
PWM 250 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a 5G
686 nits
Pixel 4a +15%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a 5G +1%
84.1%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
580
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G +9%
1774
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a 5G +14%
307341
Pixel 4a
268824
AnTuTu Rating (145th and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3885 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
89.8 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2020
Release date November 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 4a 5G. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

