Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.