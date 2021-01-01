Google Pixel 4a 5G Display 77 Performance 59 Battery 81 Camera 64 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 4a 5G

77 Display Type OLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 413 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% PWM 250 Hz Response time 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 686 nits

53 Design and build Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

59 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 580 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1774 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 307341 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores - 150th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android OS size 14.8 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 3885 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 4a 5G Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/1700/1900/2100 4G network 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G may differ by country or region