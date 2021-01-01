Google Pixel 4a 5G
Display
77
Performance
59
Battery
81
Camera
64
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 4a 5G
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
686 nits
|Height
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307341
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores - 150th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14.8 GB
|Capacity
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 850/900/1700/1900/2100
|4G network
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.8 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G may differ by country or region