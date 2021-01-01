Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 4a 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G
Display
77
Performance
59
Battery
81
Camera
64
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 4a 5G
77

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
686 nits
53

Design and build

Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
59

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307341
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
OS size 14.8 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 4a 5G
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 850/900/1700/1900/2100
4G network 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.8 dB

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

