Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs 4a 5G

Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
689 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
686 nits

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5 +2%
85.9%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5 +2%
593
Pixel 4a 5G
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5 +2%
1806
Pixel 4a 5G
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5 +4%
319388
Pixel 4a 5G
307341
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (133rd and 145th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 107°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
89.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 5 or iPhone 11
2. Pixel 5 or iPhone 11 Pro
3. Pixel 5 or Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Pixel 5 or 8 Pro
5. Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8T
6. Pixel 4a 5G or iPhone 11
7. Pixel 4a 5G or iPhone 11 Pro
8. Pixel 4a 5G or iPhone 12 mini
9. Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 3 XL
10. Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish