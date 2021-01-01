Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 11

Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (689 against 639 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 319K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 593 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5 +8%
689 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5 +9%
85.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
593
iPhone 11 +121%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1806
iPhone 11 +91%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
319388
iPhone 11 +61%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
iPhone 11 +23%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
iPhone 11 +20%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5 +46%
25:54 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5
129
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Pixel 5
107
iPhone 11 +2%
109
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +1%
120
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
n/a
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (68%)
8 (32%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 12
2. Google Pixel 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
4. Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8
5. Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone XR
9. Apple iPhone 11 vs Huawei P30
10. Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish