Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4323 mAh
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- 11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Shows 70% longer battery life (46:16 vs 27:15 hours)
- Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (1756 against 855 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 11-months newer
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (957K versus 772K)
- 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1887 and 1040 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|-
|PWM
|360 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
iPhone 14 Pro Max +81%
1887
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2816
iPhone 14 Pro Max +91%
5384
|CPU
|199110
|248623
|GPU
|299002
|408308
|Memory
|119211
|159998
|UX
|161867
|145635
|Total score
|772159
|957691
|Stability
|54%
|82%
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|6190
|9802
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11385
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5003 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:59 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|08:47 hr
|18:49 hr
|Watching video
|12:29 hr
|20:06 hr
|Gaming
|04:43 hr
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|129 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2880
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
