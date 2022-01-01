Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4323 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Shows 70% longer battery life (46:16 vs 27:15 hours)
  • Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (1756 against 855 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (957K versus 772K)
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1887 and 1040 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 Pro
855 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +105%
1756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +1%
88.8%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
772159
iPhone 14 Pro Max +24%
957691
CPU 199110 248623
GPU 299002 408308
Memory 119211 159998
UX 161867 145635
Total score 772159 957691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 54% 82%
Graphics test 37 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 6190 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 11385 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 30 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:47 hr 18:49 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 20:06 hr
Gaming 04:43 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 93 hr 129 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +70%
46:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (50%)
7 (50%)
Total votes: 14

