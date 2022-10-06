Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 1540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 718K)
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (970 against 800 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 416 PPI)
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1603 and 1041 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 277 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +21%
970 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
iPhone 12 Pro +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1041
iPhone 12 Pro +54%
1603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3260
iPhone 12 Pro +24%
4033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +11%
797870
iPhone 12 Pro
718870
CPU 216931 185695
GPU 296692 285023
Memory 134893 118389
UX 152600 131689
Total score 797870 718870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 76%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7372
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 12:40 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 89 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +6%
31:29 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2020
Release date October 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

