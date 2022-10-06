Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Comes with 1540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2815 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 718K)
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (970 against 800 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 416 PPI)
- 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1603 and 1041 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|416 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|277 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1041
iPhone 12 Pro +54%
1603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3260
iPhone 12 Pro +24%
4033
|CPU
|216931
|185695
|GPU
|296692
|285023
|Memory
|134893
|118389
|UX
|152600
|131689
|Total score
|797870
|718870
|Stability
|-
|76%
|Graphics test
|-
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7372
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4355 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|11:12 hr
|09:54 hr
|Watching video
|15:59 hr
|12:40 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|05:32 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
