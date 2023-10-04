Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 913K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1504 and 1381 points

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pixel 8
81*
Pixel 7
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Pixel 8
78*
Pixel 7
73
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.17 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 427 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
979 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G710 MP7
GPU shading units - 672
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 +9%
1504
Pixel 7
1381
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 +23%
3963
Pixel 7
3233
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 +21%
1104362
Pixel 7
913430
CPU 300992 257861
GPU 383422 279144
Memory 190193 157307
UX 225199 213075
Total score 1104362 913430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
6523
Max surface temperature - 45.8 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 39 FPS
Graphics score - 6523
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
10671
Web score - 7598
Video editing - 6234
Photo editing - 18318
Data manipulation - 10230
Writing score - 15569
AnTuTu 10 Smartphone Scores (89th and 128th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 13
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 24 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 16:16 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
145
Video quality
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
143
Generic camera score
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 October 2022
Release date October 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
