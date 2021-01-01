Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor 8X
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (96 vs 74 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 164K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (503 against 424 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 396 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39.6 ms -
Contrast 880:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
424 nits
Honor 10 +19%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 8X +5%
84%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
329
Honor 10 +5%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1335
Honor 10 +12%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
164872
Honor 10 +31%
216364

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size 17 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 10 +2%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X +7%
12:13 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X +52%
32:21 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.2 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 April 2018
Release date October 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

