Huawei Honor X9a vs Honor 70 VS Huawei Honor X9a Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 398K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 398K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 663 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor X9a Price Huawei Honor 70 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a 89.9% Honor 70 +1% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X9a 663 Honor 70 +40% 929 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X9a 1921 Honor 70 +45% 2793 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X9a 398086 Honor 70 +35% 538374 CPU 118305 162664 GPU 98784 166021 Memory 69914 87124 UX 113011 129564 Total score 398086 538374 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 2636 PCMark 3.0 score - 11384 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 40 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (80% in 53 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X9a n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 May 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X9a.