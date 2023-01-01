Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 70 vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Honor 70 vs Honor 90

68 out of 100
Honor 70
VS
79 out of 100
Honor 90
Honor 70
Honor 90

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
  • 10% higher pixel density (435 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 70 and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Honor 70
42
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 70
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.98:9
PPI 395 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 61 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 70
756 nits
Honor 90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 70
90.8%
Honor 90
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Honor 70 and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2500 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 644
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70
922
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70
2794
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 70
548731
Honor 90
n/a
CPU 162275 -
GPU 168406 -
Memory 93080 -
UX 129303 -
Total score 548731 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 70
2636
Honor 90
n/a
Web score 10381 -
Video editing 7005 -
Photo editing 23875 -
Data manipulation 9312 -
Writing score 13809 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr -
Watching video 14:45 hr -
Gaming 04:54 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
Honor 70
32:36 hr
Honor 90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 12192 x 16256
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 112°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 70
115
Honor 90
n/a
Video quality
Honor 70
129
Honor 90
n/a
Generic camera score
Honor 70
115
Honor 90
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 70
80.6 dB
Honor 90
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2023
Release date June 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Honor 70 vs Nova 10
2. Honor 70 vs Nova 10 Pro
3. Honor 70 vs P50 Pro
4. Honor 90 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Honor 90 vs Magic 5
6. Honor 90 vs 90 Lite
7. Honor 90 vs iPhone 13
8. Honor 90 vs Vivo V27
9. Honor 90 vs Poco F5
10. Honor 90 vs Magic 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский