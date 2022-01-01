Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 70: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 70

Display
87
Performance
81
Battery
83
Camera
59
NanoReview score
76
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 70
87

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
70

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
81

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3798
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 70
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
64

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 70 may differ by country or region

