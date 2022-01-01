Huawei Honor 70
Display
87
Performance
81
Battery
83
Camera
59
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3798
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 70 may differ by country or region