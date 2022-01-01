Huawei Honor 70 Display 87 Performance 81 Battery 83 Camera 59 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 70

87 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

70 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

81 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 939 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3798

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 70 Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

64 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 70 may differ by country or region