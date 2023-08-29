Huawei Mate 60 Pro vs Mate 50 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 66W)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1266 and 916 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
89
91
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
63
76
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
91*
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90*
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|440 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|60 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.5%
|91.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|79 mm (3.11 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2620 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2764.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Mate 50 Pro +38%
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2872
Mate 50 Pro +33%
3817
|CPU
|-
|248753
|GPU
|-
|457524
|Memory
|-
|154849
|UX
|-
|168008
|Total score
|-
|1019135
|Max surface temperature
|-
|46.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|39%
|Graphics test
|-
|61 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10285
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 13
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Max charge power
|88 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:35 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
152
Video quality
141
Generic camera score
149
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|August 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 60 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.
