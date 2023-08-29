Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 Pro vs Mate 50 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 66W)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1266 and 916 points

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Mate 50 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60 Pro
vs
Mate 50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 440 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 60 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% 91.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Mate 50 Pro
937 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 79 mm (3.11 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 60 Pro
88.5%
Mate 50 Pro +3%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2620 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~2764.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 60 Pro
916
Mate 50 Pro +38%
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60 Pro
2872
Mate 50 Pro +33%
3817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Mate 50 Pro
1019135
CPU - 248753
GPU - 457524
Memory - 154849
UX - 168008
Total score - 1019135
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46.9 °C
Stability - 39%
Graphics test - 61 FPS
Graphics score - 10285
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 13
ROM - EMUI 13
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:22 hr
Watching video - 14:35 hr
Gaming - 05:03 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Mate 50 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Mate 50 Pro
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2022
Release date August 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 60 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.

