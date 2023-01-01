Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 30: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 30

Infinix Hot 30
  • Screen: 6.78" TFT LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 196 grams (6.91 oz)

Review

Display
72
Camera
58
Performance
32
Gaming
21
Battery
79*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
58*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 30

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 600 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1257
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
253220
CPU 66412
GPU 58979
Memory 48951
UX 77924
Total score 253220
3DMark Wild Life Performance
756
Stability 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS
Graphics score 756
PCMark 3.0
8102
Web score 6774
Video editing 6223
Photo editing 14887
Data manipulation 5935
Writing score 9169
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 30
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41(120M)
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Infinix Hot 30 and Infinix Hot 20
2. Infinix Hot 30 and Infinix Note 12 (2023)
3. Infinix Hot 30 and Tecno Spark 10 Pro
4. Infinix Hot 30 and Realme C55
5. Infinix Hot 30 and Infinix Note 11
6. Infinix Hot 30 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C
7. Infinix Hot 30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
8. Infinix Hot 30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский