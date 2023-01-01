Infinix Hot 30 Screen: 6.78" TFT LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.78" TFT LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Camera: 2 (50 MP)

2 (50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 196 grams (6.91 oz)

Review Display 72 Camera 58 Performance 32 Gaming 21 Battery 79 Connectivity 72

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 30

Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1257 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 253220 CPU 66412 GPU 58979 Memory 48951 UX 77924 Total score 253220 3DMark Wild Life Performance 756 Stability 99% Graphics test 4 FPS Graphics score 756 PCMark 3.0 8102 Web score 6774 Video editing 6223 Photo editing 14887 Data manipulation 5935 Writing score 9169 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 12.6

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 30 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41(120M) 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 30 may differ by country or region