Infinix Hot 30
- Screen: 6.78" TFT LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
- Camera: 2 (50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 196 grams (6.91 oz)
Review
Display
72
Camera
58
Performance
32
Gaming
21
Battery
79*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
58*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1257
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
253220
|CPU
|66412
|GPU
|58979
|Memory
|48951
|UX
|77924
|Total score
|253220
3DMark Wild Life Performance
756
|Stability
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|756
PCMark 3.0
8102
|Web score
|6774
|Video editing
|6223
|Photo editing
|14887
|Data manipulation
|5935
|Writing score
|9169
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM B2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41(120M)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 30 may differ by country or region