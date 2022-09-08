Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (1011 against 635 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 409K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 825 and 689 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Neo
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 96%
PWM 730 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Neo +59%
1011 nits
Edge 30
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Neo +2%
87.5%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
689
Edge 30 +20%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
1997
Edge 30 +44%
2885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Neo
409873
Edge 30 +33%
543273
CPU 120669 132596
GPU 101658 175192
Memory 72120 100478
UX 112794 133352
Total score 409873 543273
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size 15 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 68 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr -
Watching video 14:15 hr -
Gaming 05:04 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Neo +4%
88.1 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 30. It has a better performance, camera, and design.

