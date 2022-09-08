Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (1011 against 635 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 5W
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 409K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 825 and 689 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|86.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|96%
|PWM
|730 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Edge 30 +20%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1997
Edge 30 +44%
2885
|CPU
|120669
|132596
|GPU
|101658
|175192
|Memory
|72120
|100478
|UX
|112794
|133352
|Total score
|409873
|543273
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|OS size
|15 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:04 hr
|Web browsing
|09:11 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|-
|Standby
|92 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 30. It has a better performance, camera, and design.
