Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.