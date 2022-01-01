Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Display
90
Performance
54
Battery
72
Camera
65
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
90
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|PWM
|730 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
1011 nits
68
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
54
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
409873
|CPU
|120669
|GPU
|101658
|Memory
|72120
|UX
|112794
|Total score
|409873
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|OS size
|15 GB
72
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|09:11 hr
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
General battery life
28:41 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|UMTS B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Band B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43
|5G support
|Yes
86
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 Neo may differ by country or region