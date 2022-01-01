Motorola Edge 30 Neo Display 90 Performance 54 Battery 72 Camera 65 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022

90 Display Type POLED Size 6.28 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% PWM 730 Hz Response time 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 1011 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

68 Design and build Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

54 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 689 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1997 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 409873 CPU 120669 GPU 101658 Memory 72120 UX 112794 Total score 409873 Sources: 3DMark [3]

61 Software Operating system Android 12 OS size 15 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:11 hr Watching video 14:15 hr Gaming 05:04 hr Standby 92 hr General battery life 28:41 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 30 Neo Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE Band B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43 5G support Yes

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 88.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 Neo may differ by country or region