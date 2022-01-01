Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 30 Neo: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Display
90
Performance
54
Battery
72
Camera
65
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
90

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5%
PWM 730 Hz
Response time 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
1011 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
68

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
54

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
409873
CPU 120669
GPU 101658
Memory 72120
UX 112794
Total score 409873
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
OS size 15 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr
Standby 92 hr
General battery life
28:41 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 30 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network UMTS B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE Band B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43
5G support Yes
86

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
