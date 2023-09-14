Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 Neo vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Edge 30 Neo

69 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
VS
63 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 7030) that was released on September 14, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Neo
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type POLED POLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 730 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
1014 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.63 mm (6.28 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 Neo +3%
90.1%
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP3 Adreno 619
GPU shading units - 256
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Neo
1766
Edge 30 Neo +14%
2007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 118163
GPU - 101975
Memory - 69029
UX - 112276
Total score - 401588
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.3 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1205
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9362
Video editing - 4507
Photo editing - 20589
Data manipulation - 8349
Writing score - 14763
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM My UX -
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:32 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
29:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

