Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G84 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on August 24, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G84 5G
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 30W)
  • Weighs 13.3 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G84 5G and Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G84 5G
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type POLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 730 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G84 5G
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
994 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168.3 g (5.94 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G84 5G
85.7%
Edge 30 Neo +2%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G84 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU shading units 256 256
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G84 5G
670
Edge 30 Neo +2%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G84 5G
1922
Edge 30 Neo +3%
1979
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 118163
GPU - 101975
Memory - 69029
UX - 112276
Total score - 399337
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.3 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1205
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9362
Video editing - 4499
Photo editing - 20589
Data manipulation - 8349
Writing score - 14787
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM My UX -
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:32 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Moto G84 5G
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
29:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G84 5G
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G84 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
