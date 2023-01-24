Motorola Moto G23 vs Moto G14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G23 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G14, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G14
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 450 and 367 points
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|85.6%
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|161.46 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|184.25 g (6.5 oz)
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|68083
|-
|GPU
|56430
|-
|Memory
|48906
|-
|UX
|76476
|-
|Total score
|251953
|233332
|Max surface temperature
|41.2 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|746
|-
|Web score
|7231
|-
|Video editing
|6195
|-
|Photo editing
|19206
|-
|Data manipulation
|5440
|-
|Writing score
|9365
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4096 x 2048
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|August 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
|Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G23. But if the performance, gaming, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G14.
