Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G23 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G14, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G14
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 450 and 367 points

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G23 and Moto G14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G23
77*
Moto G14
71*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G23
55*
Moto G14
55*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G23
vs
Moto G14

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G23
504 nits
Moto G14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 161.46 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184.25 g (6.5 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G23
83.9%
Moto G14 +2%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G23 and Motorola Moto G14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G23
367
Moto G14 +23%
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G23
1375
Moto G14 +14%
1562
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G23 +8%
251953
Moto G14
233332
CPU 68083 -
GPU 56430 -
Memory 48906 -
UX 76476 -
Total score 251953 233332
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G23
746
Moto G14
n/a
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 746 -
PCMark 3.0
Moto G23
8465
Moto G14
n/a
Web score 7231 -
Video editing 6195 -
Photo editing 19206 -
Data manipulation 5440 -
Writing score 9365 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G23
77.9 dB
Moto G14
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2023 August 2023
Release date January 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G23. But if the performance, gaming, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G14.

