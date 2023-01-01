Motorola Moto G23 Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

56 Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184.3 g (6.5 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

22 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 219211 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 13

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G23 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G23 may differ by country or region