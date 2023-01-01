Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G23: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G23
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 184.3 grams (6.5 oz)

Review

Display
62
Performance
22
Battery
75
Camera
58
Connectivity
72
NanoReview score
57

Full specifications

62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
56

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184.3 g (6.5 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
22

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
219211
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G23 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (4 votes)

