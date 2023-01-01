Motorola Moto G53 Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

63 Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

36 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1640 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 327012 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 13

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G53 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G53 may differ by country or region