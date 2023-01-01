Motorola Moto G53
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)
Review
Display
75
Performance
36
Battery
77
Camera
55
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
63
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G53
75
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
63
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
36
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
327012
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
77
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
55
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G53 may differ by country or region