Motorola Moto G53

Motorola Moto G53
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)

Review

Display
75
Performance
36
Battery
77
Camera
55
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
63

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G53
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
63

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
36

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
327012
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G53
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G53 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (3 votes)

