Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G54 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 7020) that was released on September 5, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 7020

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Phone:
Moto G54 5G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G53
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.56 mm (6.36 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G54 5G +2%
85.5%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 619
GPU shading units 144 256
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G54 5G
522
Moto G53 +6%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G54 5G +6%
1683
Moto G53
1584
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G53
347131
CPU - 102813
GPU - 88590
Memory - 63818
UX - 95162
Total score - 347131
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9383
Video editing - 4478
Photo editing - 21646
Data manipulation - 7738
Writing score - 12935
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 05:48 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G53
36:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 December 2022
Release date September 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G54 5G is definitely a better buy.

