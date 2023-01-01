Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G11 vs Moto G14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G11 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G14, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G14
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 174K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 450 and 313 points

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G11 and Motorola Moto G14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 480 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 85.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 947:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G11
489 nits
Moto G14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 161.46 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G11
81.6%
Moto G14 +5%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G11 and Motorola Moto G14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G11
313
Moto G14 +44%
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G11
1113
Moto G14 +40%
1562
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G11
174619
Moto G14 +34%
233332
CPU 60336 -
GPU 21576 -
Memory 38104 -
UX 53951 -
Total score 174619 233332
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Nokia G11
7699
Moto G14
n/a
Web score 7530 -
Video editing 4858 -
Photo editing 14888 -
Data manipulation 6640 -
Writing score 7949 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM - My UX

Battery

Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4096 x 2048
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia G11
82.6 dB
Moto G14
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 August 2023
Release date March 2022 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G14 is definitely a better buy.

