Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (2) vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (2) vs Apple iPhone 14

77 out of 100
Nothing Phone (2)
VS
78 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14
Nothing Phone (2)
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1421 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3279 mAh
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 810K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 1243 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Nothing Phone (2) and Apple iPhone 14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (2)
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio - 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (2)
n/a
iPhone 14
839 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (2) and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (2)
1243
iPhone 14 +39%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (2)
3797
iPhone 14 +24%
4718
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (2) +39%
1127313
iPhone 14
810704
CPU - 213363
GPU - 334668
Memory - 135194
UX - 129759
Total score 1127313 810704
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (2)
n/a
iPhone 14
9403
Max surface temperature - 42.4 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9403
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM Nothing OS 2.0 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh 3279 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Phone (2)
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 ) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Phone (2)
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 September 2022
Release date July 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (2).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Apple iPhone 14
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Apple iPhone 14
3. Apple iPhone 13 or Apple iPhone 14
4. Apple iPhone 13 mini or Apple iPhone 14
5. Apple iPhone SE (2022) or Apple iPhone 14
6. Nothing Phone (1) or Nothing Phone (2)
7. OnePlus 11 or Nothing Phone (2)
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Nothing Phone (2)
9. Google Pixel 7 or Nothing Phone (2)
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Nothing Phone (2)
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский