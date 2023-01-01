Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

78 out of 100
OnePlus 10 Pro
85 out of 100
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 30W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
787 nits
iPhone 15 Pro Max
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 221 g (7.8 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 3000 MHz 3700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2512.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 222135 -
GPU 422552 -
Memory 138490 -
UX 173540 -
Total score 961644 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9541 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9402 -
Video editing 5900 -
Photo editing 25181 -
Data manipulation 9113 -
Writing score 17175 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 17
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4852 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:10 hr
iPhone 15 Pro Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2023
Release date January 2022 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
