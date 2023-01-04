Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 15 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 30W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
764 nits
iPhone 15 Pro
n/a
Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP64 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 3200 MHz 3700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) -
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 268819 -
GPU 581162 -
Memory 249222 -
UX 198185 -
Total score 1287451 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 59% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12677 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 17
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 37 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3650 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:22 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr -
Watching video 16:41 hr -
Gaming 06:02 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr
iPhone 15 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2023
Release date January 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Not included
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

