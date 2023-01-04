OnePlus 11 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 30W)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 33 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
92
80*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
70*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|361 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP64
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A17 Pro
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|-
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|-
|GPU shading units
|2560
|-
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4846
|CPU
|268819
|-
|GPU
|581162
|-
|Memory
|249222
|-
|UX
|198185
|-
|Total score
|1287451
|-
|Max surface temperature
|48.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|59%
|-
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12677
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 17
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|37 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:41 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:02 hr
|-
|Standby
|97 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Not included
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1