Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 401K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 392 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 Pro
n/a
Zero 5G
497 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro +2%
89.8%
Zero 5G
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 Pro
696
Zero 5G +1%
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro
2034
Zero 5G +6%
2159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro
401416
Zero 5G +22%
488090
CPU - 132349
GPU - 129727
Memory - 103631
UX - 125868
Total score 401416 488090
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 11 FPS
Graphics score - 1992
PCMark 3.0 score - 11864
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:43 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:55 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Realme 10 Pro
n/a
Zero 5G
37:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 February 2022
Release date November 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G.

