Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.