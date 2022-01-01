Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (468 against 390 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 111K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|95.1%
|PWM
|337 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|52 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|864:1
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12 +1%
168
166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 +10%
1033
943
|CPU
|35357
|43206
|GPU
|13133
|25138
|Memory
|28597
|38540
|UX
|35628
|42933
|Total score
|111688
|148510
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:03 hr
|3:00 hr
|Web browsing
|16:07 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:09 hr
|-
|Standby
|153 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Video quality
80
Generic camera score
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2022
|Release date
|December 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.67 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.
