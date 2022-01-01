Samsung Galaxy A04s Display 62 Performance 29 Battery 83 Camera 54 NanoReview score 59 Category Budget Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022

62 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%

44 Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%

29 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 167 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 941

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI Core 4.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A04s Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

