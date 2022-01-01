Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A04s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy A04s
Display
62
Performance
29
Battery
83
Camera
54
NanoReview score
59
Category Budget
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A04s
62

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%
44

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.7%
29

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
941
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A04s
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A04s may differ by country or region

