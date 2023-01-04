Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 149K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (37:25 vs 34:44 hours)
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (515 against 388 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 183 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A04s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G +33%
515 nits
Galaxy A04s
388 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +188%
527
Galaxy A04s
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +58%
1718
Galaxy A04s
1089
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +132%
346231
Galaxy A04s
149235
CPU 99293 43206
GPU 82933 25138
Memory 77937 38540
UX 88634 42933
Total score 346231 149235
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G +135%
1195
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1195 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14 5G +39%
7955
Galaxy A04s
5703
Web score 6234 5460
Video editing 5425 5874
Photo editing 13488 8306
Data manipulation 7097 4074
Writing score 8913 5673
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 18.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 122 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G +8%
37:25 hr
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (66th and 132nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +15%
90.4 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 August 2022
Release date January 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
