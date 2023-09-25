Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A05s vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A05s vs Galaxy A04s

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A05s
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Samsung Galaxy A05s
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05s
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 161K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 481 and 416 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A05s and Galaxy A04s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A05s
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A05s
n/a
Galaxy A04s
390 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A05s +3%
82.9%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A05s and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU shading units 128 24
GPU clock 1110 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~284 GFLOPS ~39.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A05s
416
Galaxy A04s +16%
481
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A05s
1414
Galaxy A04s +7%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A05s +91%
308329
Galaxy A04s
161783
CPU 108620 60921
GPU 48020 16172
Memory 87982 44078
UX 64200 41259
Total score 308329 161783
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.9 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5370
Video editing - 5828
Photo editing - 8393
Data manipulation - 4091
Writing score - 5665
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Core One UI Core 5.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:16 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A05s
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A05s
n/a
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2023 August 2022
Release date October 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.58 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A05s. But if the gaming and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

