Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A12

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A14
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 113K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 170 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 337 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 864:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Galaxy A12
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Galaxy A12 +2%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 +106%
351
Galaxy A12
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +25%
1303
Galaxy A12
1043
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 +32%
149395
Galaxy A12
113004
CPU 40093 35357
GPU 24567 13133
Memory 38370 28597
UX 45318 35628
Total score 149395 113004
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.1 °C
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 715 -
Web score 5257 -
Video editing 4015 -
Photo editing 9663 -
Data manipulation 5168 -
Writing score 8081 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 23 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 16:07 hr
Watching video - 12:14 hr
Gaming - 06:09 hr
Standby - 153 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
Galaxy A12
41:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 November 2020
Release date March 2023 December 2020
SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
